Amorphis announce North American tour with Sylvaine & Hoaxed; new album coming

Finnish progressive/folk/death/doom metal vets Amorphis are returning to North America for an April/May tour in support of their upcoming 14th album, Halo, which arrives February 11 via Atomic Fire Records (pre-order). Support comes from Relapse-signed Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed on all dates, and most dates are also with Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine, who just announced her fourth album Nova and who will be making her North American live debut with this tour.

The tour begins with a NYC show on April 13 at Gramercy Theatre, and that's unfortunately one of the three dates that isn't with Sylvaine. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (1/14) at 10 AM with a presale starting Wednesday (1/13) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Watch the video for Amorphis' new single, stream Sylvaine's new single, and stream Hoaxed's self-titled 2021 EP below too...

Amorphis / Sylvaine / Hoaxed -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/13/2022 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY *

4/14/2022 The Palladium – Worcester, MA *

4/15/2022 Club Soda – Montreal, QC *

4/16/2022 The Opera House – Toronto, ON *

4/18/2022 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

4/19/2022 The Forge – Joliet, IL

4/20/2022 Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

4/22/2022 The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

4/23/2022 Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

4/25/2022 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

4/26/2022 The Imperial – Vancouver, BC

4/27/2022 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

4/29/2022 The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

4/30/2022 El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

5/01/2022 The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

5/03/2022 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

5/04/2022 Amplified Live – Dallas, TX

5/06/2022 Center Stage (The Loft) – Atlanta, GA

5/07/2022 The Orpheum -Tampa, FL

5/08/2022 The Abbey – Orlando, FL

5/10/2022 Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

5/11/2022 The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

5/12/2022 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

* Hoaxed only