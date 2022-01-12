Amorphis announce North American tour with Sylvaine & Hoaxed; new album coming
Finnish progressive/folk/death/doom metal vets Amorphis are returning to North America for an April/May tour in support of their upcoming 14th album, Halo, which arrives February 11 via Atomic Fire Records (pre-order). Support comes from Relapse-signed Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed on all dates, and most dates are also with Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine, who just announced her fourth album Nova and who will be making her North American live debut with this tour.
The tour begins with a NYC show on April 13 at Gramercy Theatre, and that's unfortunately one of the three dates that isn't with Sylvaine. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (1/14) at 10 AM with a presale starting Wednesday (1/13) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Watch the video for Amorphis' new single, stream Sylvaine's new single, and stream Hoaxed's self-titled 2021 EP below too...
Amorphis / Sylvaine / Hoaxed -- 2022 Tour Dates
4/13/2022 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY *
4/14/2022 The Palladium – Worcester, MA *
4/15/2022 Club Soda – Montreal, QC *
4/16/2022 The Opera House – Toronto, ON *
4/18/2022 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA
4/19/2022 The Forge – Joliet, IL
4/20/2022 Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
4/22/2022 The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO
4/23/2022 Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT
4/25/2022 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR
4/26/2022 The Imperial – Vancouver, BC
4/27/2022 El Corazon – Seattle, WA
4/29/2022 The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA
4/30/2022 El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
5/01/2022 The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ
5/03/2022 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
5/04/2022 Amplified Live – Dallas, TX
5/06/2022 Center Stage (The Loft) – Atlanta, GA
5/07/2022 The Orpheum -Tampa, FL
5/08/2022 The Abbey – Orlando, FL
5/10/2022 Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC
5/11/2022 The Broadberry – Richmond, VA
5/12/2022 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
* Hoaxed only