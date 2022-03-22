Amy Schumer announces North American tour
Comedian Amy Schumer has announced her first major tour in over four years. The "Whore Tour" begins in August in Red Bank, NJ, and runs through November in North America, stopping in Atlantic City, Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Baltimore, Portland, New Orleans, Austin, Milwaukee, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on September 16 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and there are NJ shows at Red Bank's Count Basie Theater on August 5 and Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on August 6. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM.
Amy's new dramedy limited series Life & Beth , which features David Byrne, Michael Cera, Murray Hill and more, came out recently on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.
AMY SCHUMER: 2022 TOUR
Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater
Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield
Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur
Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods
Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater
Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium
Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent
Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando
Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center
Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater
Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater
Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel
Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater
Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre
Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay