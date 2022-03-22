Amy Schumer announces North American tour

Comedian Amy Schumer has announced her first major tour in over four years. The "Whore Tour" begins in August in Red Bank, NJ, and runs through November in North America, stopping in Atlantic City, Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Baltimore, Portland, New Orleans, Austin, Milwaukee, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 16 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and there are NJ shows at Red Bank's Count Basie Theater on August 5 and Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on August 6. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM.

Amy's new dramedy limited series Life & Beth , which features David Byrne, Michael Cera, Murray Hill and more, came out recently on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.

AMY SCHUMER: 2022 TOUR

Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater

Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield

Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur

Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods

Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater

Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium

Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center

Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater

Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater

Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater

Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay