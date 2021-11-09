Amyl and The Sniffers announce 2022 tour dates

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced 2022 North American dates in support of their terrific new album Comfort to Me. Dates begin on April 26 in Austin, and wrap up on May 22 in Baltimore, with shows in San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, and Philadelphia in between. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on May 19. Tickets for all 2022 tour dates go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local time.

Amyl and the Sniffers will also be in NYC before the end of the year, playing a sold-out one-off show at Music Hall of WIlliamsburg on December 6.

Amyl & The Sniffers - 2021/2022 North American Tour dates

12/6/2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

4/27/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

5/6/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/ 7/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/9/2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

5/10/2022 - Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw

5/11/2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/13/2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/14/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

5/16/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/ 17/ 2022 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

5/19/ 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/21/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/22/2022 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live

Here are photos from a couple of Amyl & The Sniffers' previous NYC shows.