Amyl and The Sniffers announce fall US tour

Amyl and the Sniffers already announced that they'd be back in NYC to play Terminal 5 on September 23, and now they've announced a whole fall US tour. Dates begin in Nashville on September 20 with things wrapping up at California's Ohana Fest on October 9, with stops in Atlanta, DC, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Eugene, and Seattle in between.

A couple weeks before the tour starts, Amyl will play the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The band recently wrapped up their spring tour, which included a stop at NYC's Brooklyn Steel.

Pick up Amyl & The Sniffers' deluxe vinyl edition of Comfort to Me, as well as their debut album.

Amyl and The Sniffers - 2022 US Tour dates

9/8/22 - Primavera Sound - Los Angeles, CA

9/20/22 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

9/21/22 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

9/23/22 - Terminal 5 - NYC

9/24/22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

9/25/22 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

9/27/22 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

9/28/22 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

9/29/22 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

10/1/22 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

10/2/22 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

10/4/22 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

10/5/22 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

10/6/22 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

10/9/22 - Ohana Encore Weekend - Dana Point, CA

Check out photos from Amyl's Brooklyn Steel show: