Amyl & The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor addresses sexual assault at shows: “it’s unacceptable”
Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor shared a statement on the band's Instagram stories about sexual harassment and assault at their shows.
"At the start of every live show I say 'don't touch anyone who doesn't want to be touched," Taylor writes. "If you can't hear that or learn that, then don't come to our fucking shows. We are obviously here to celebrate female/NB empowerment, So if you are not down with that, again, don't come to our fucking shows."
"It's crazy I even have to write this," Taylor continues, saying she heard accounts of sexual assault at Amyl shows on their recent US/UK/EU tours, including once during their song "Knifey" which is about feeling unsafe walking home at night. "If this has happened to you I'm so sorry and it's unacceptable."
Taylor finishes with "That shit ruins music for people. If you see sexism in the crowd call it out. Look after each other. The rest of the audience will have your back and we will have your back too." You can read the full statement below.
Amyl and the Sniffers played "Knifey" at Glastonbury 2022 and introing the song, Taylor said, "This song goes out to all the ladies... we're not respected if we dress slutty, we're not respected if we dress saggy, so fuck every cunt!" Watch that performance below.
Amyl & The Sniffers will be back in North America this fall, including NYC's Terminal 5 on September 23. All dates are listed below.
