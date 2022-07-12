Amyl & The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor addresses sexual assault at shows: “it’s unacceptable”

Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor shared a statement on the band's Instagram stories about sexual harassment and assault at their shows.

"At the start of every live show I say 'don't touch anyone who doesn't want to be touched," Taylor writes. "If you can't hear that or learn that, then don't come to our fucking shows. We are obviously here to celebrate female/NB empowerment, So if you are not down with that, again, don't come to our fucking shows."

"It's crazy I even have to write this," Taylor continues, saying she heard accounts of sexual assault at Amyl shows on their recent US/UK/EU tours, including once during their song "Knifey" which is about feeling unsafe walking home at night. "If this has happened to you I'm so sorry and it's unacceptable."

Taylor finishes with "That shit ruins music for people. If you see sexism in the crowd call it out. Look after each other. The rest of the audience will have your back and we will have your back too." You can read the full statement below.

Amyl and the Sniffers played "Knifey" at Glastonbury 2022 and introing the song, Taylor said, "This song goes out to all the ladies... we're not respected if we dress slutty, we're not respected if we dress saggy, so fuck every cunt!" Watch that performance below.

Amyl & The Sniffers will be back in North America this fall, including NYC's Terminal 5 on September 23. All dates are listed below.

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS - 2022-2023 TOUR DATES

FRI 15 JULY - The TriffidNewstead, QLD, Australia

SAT 16 JULY - Miami MarkettaGold Coast, QLD, Australia

SUN 17 JULY - Theatre RoyalCastlemaine, VIC, Australia

TUE 19 JULY - Forum MelbourneMelbourne, VIC, Australia

FRI 22 JULY – SUN 24 JULY - Splendour in the Grass Festival 2022Byron Bay, NSW, Australia

SAT 30 JULY - UniBar AdelaideAdelaide, SA, Australia

SUN 31 JULY - Forum MelbourneMelbourne, VIC, Australia

THU 4 AUGUST - Pier BandroomFrankston, VIC, Australia

SAT 6 AUGUST - The CharlesPerth, WA, Australia

SUN 7 AUGUST - Freo.SocialFremantle, WA, Australia

THU 11 AUGUST - UOW UniBarWollongong, NSW, Australia

FRI 12 AUGUST - Enmore TheatreNewtown, NSW, Australia

SAT 13 AUGUST - WinterWild 2022Apollo Bay, VIC, Australia

SUN 14 AUGUST - Colour ClubCarlton, VIC, Australia

TUE 20 SEPTEMBER - Brooklyn Bowl - NashvilleNashville, TN, US

WED 21 SEPTEMBER - Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA, US

FRI 23 SEPTEMBER - Terminal 5New York (NYC), NY, US

SAT 24 SEPTEMBER - 9:30 ClubWashington, DC, US

SUN 25 SEPTEMBER - Big Night LiveBoston, MA, US

TUE 27 SEPTEMBER - Majestic TheatreDetroit, MI, US

WED 28 SEPTEMBER - The Vic TheatreChicago, IL, US

THU 29 SEPTEMBER - First AvenueMinneapolis, MN, US

SAT 1 OCTOBER - Ogden TheatreDenver, CO, US

SUN 2 OCTOBER - The DepotSalt Lake City, UT, US

TUE 4 OCTOBER - Knitting Factory - BoiseBoise, ID, US

WED 5 OCTOBER - Sessions Music HallEugene, OR, US

THU 6 OCTOBER - Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA, US

SAT 8 OCTOBER - Ohana Encore 2022Dana Point, CA, US

SAT 8 OCTOBER – SUN 9 OCTOBER - Ohana Encore Weekend 2022Dana Point, CA, US

SUN 9 OCTOBER - Ohana Encore - Sunday Admission - Platinum 2022Dana Point, CA, US

SAT 5 NOVEMBER - Élysée MontmartreParis, France

SUN 6 NOVEMBER - AnnabelRotterdam, Netherlands

MON 7 NOVEMBER - PatronaatHaarlem, Netherlands

WED 9 NOVEMBER - Kantine am BerghainBerlin, Germany

THU 10 NOVEMBER - LoppenCopenhagen, Denmark

SAT 12 NOVEMBER - TransCentury UpdateLeipzig, Germany

MON 14 NOVEMBER - Live Music HallCologne, Germany

TUE 15 NOVEMBER - Trix CaféAntwerp, Belgium

THU 17 NOVEMBER - York HallBethnal Green, UK

FRI 18 NOVEMBER - York HallBethnal Green, UK

SUN 20 NOVEMBER - The AcademyDublin, Ireland

MON 21 NOVEMBER - O2 Academy LiverpoolLiverpool, UK

TUE 22 NOVEMBER - The LeadmillSheffield, UK

WED 23 NOVEMBER - BarrowlandGlasgow, UK

THU 29 DECEMBER - Pennyroyal PlainsMurroon, VIC, Australia

SAT 31 DECEMBER - North Byron ParklandsByron Bay, NSW, Australia

SAT 7 JANUARY - Fremantle ParkFremantle, WA, Australia