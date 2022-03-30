Amyl & The Sniffers announce ‘Comfort to Me’ expanded edition, share “Maggot (Live)”

Amyl & The Sniffers are releasing an expanded edition of their terrific 2021 album Comfort to Me, that will be out May 13 via ATO/Rough Trade (preorder) It comes with a second disc of the band performing the whole album live on a dock outside of Melbourne. You can watch video from that performance of the band playing "Maggot" below.

The Comfort to Me expanded edition is pressed on clear smoke vinyl and comes with a fold out poster and new artwork by graphic designer Bráulio Amad. Preorder the vinyl now.

The band will start their North American tour in two weeks at Coachella, and hit NY on May 19 for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel. All tour dates are listed below.

Tracklist

DISC 1

A01 Guided By Angels

A02 Freaks To The Front

A03 Choices

A04 Security

A05 Hertz

A06 No More Tears

A07 Maggot

B08 Capitol

B09 Don't Fence Me In

B10 Knifey

B11 Don't Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me)

B12 Laughing

B13 Snakes

DISC 2

A01 Guided By Angels (Live)

A02 Freaks To The Front (Live)

A03 Choices (Live)

A04 Security (Live)

A05 Hertz (Live)

A06 No More Tears (Live)

A07 Maggot (Live)

B08 Capitol (Live)

B09 Don't Fence Me In (Live)

B10 Knifey (Live)

B11 Don't Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me) (Live)

B12 Laughing (Live)

B13 Snakes (Live)

B14 Crave (Live)

Amyl & The Sniffers - 2022 Tour dates

4/15/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn Virgin Hotels

4/22/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *SOLD OUT*

4/27/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *SOLD OUT*

4/30/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/6/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *SOLD OUT*

5/7/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *SOLD OUT*

5/9/2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

5/10/2022 - Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw *SOLD OUT*

5/11/2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *SOLD OUT*

5/13/2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *SOLD OUT*

5/14/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

5/16/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/17/2022 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe *SOLD OUT*

5/19/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*

5/21/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *SOLD OUT*

5/22/2022 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live