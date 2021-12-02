Amyl & The Sniffers cancel Brooklyn show after members contract Covid

Damn: Australia's Amyl & The Sniffers were due to be in NYC next week for a one-off show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Monday (12/6), but unfortunately that show has been canceled as singer Amy Taylor and drummer Gus Romer recently tested positive for Covid. They write, "the band is very dissapointed but safety and health first."

The band also had to cancel this week's shows in Barcelona and at France's Rencontres Trans Musicales de Rennes festival.

Amyl's proper North American tour supporting new album Comfort to Me starts in April and includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 19 (tickets).