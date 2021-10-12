Amyl & The Sniffers playing one-off Brooklyn show in December

Amyl & The Sniffers released their terrific new album Comfort to Me last month, and while they have yet to announce tour plans, they will be in NYC in December to play a one-off show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 12/6. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 AM with an AmEx presale on Wednesday (10/13) at 10 AM.

Prior to their Brooklyn show, Amyl will be in Europe and the UK for shows in Barcelona, London and Berlin. Hopefully a proper North American tour will be announced soon. All dates are listed below.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

SUN 21 NOVEMBER - Sala Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain

TUE 23 NOVEMBER - Electric Ballroom London, UK

WED 24 NOVEMBER - Electric Ballroom London, UK

MON 29 NOVEMBER - SO36 Berlin, Germany

MON 6 DECEMBER - Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, US

MON 20 JUNE - Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, Spain

Here are photos from a couple of Amyl & The Sniffers' previous NYC shows.