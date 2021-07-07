Amyl & The Sniffers prep ‘Comfort to Me’ (preorder on exclusive pink vinyl) – hear “Guiding by Angels”

Preorder 'Comfort To Me' on exclusive 140g pink vinyl, limited to 500 copies, in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Australian firebrands Amyl & The Sniffers have announced their second album, Comfort to Me, which will be out September 10 via ATO. (pre-order on pink vinyl).

Amy Taylor and the rest of the band -- guitarist Dec Martens, bassist Gus Romer, and drummer Bryce Wilson -- made the album during the pandemic while quarantining together in the same house. “The nihilistic, live in the moment, positivity and panel beater rock-meets-shed show punk was still there, but it was better,” says Taylor. “The whole thing was less spontaneous and more darkly considered.”

“The amount of time and thought I put into the lyrics for this album is completely different from the EPs, and even the first record,” Amy says. “Half of the lyrics were written during the Australian bushfire season, when we were already wearing masks to protect ourselves from the smoke in the air. And then when the pandemic hit, our options were the same as everyone: go find a day job and work in intense conditions or sit at home and drown in introspection. I fell into the latter category. I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn’t perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed."

As to that way of thinking, Amy adds "Having to deal with a lot of authority during 2020 and realising my lack of power made me feel both more self destructive and more self disciplined, more nihilistic and more depressed and more resentful, which ultimately fuelled me with a kind of relentless motivation. I became a temporary monster. I partied more, but I also exercised heaps, read books and ate veggies. I was like an egg going into boiling water when this started, gooey and weak but with a hard surface. I came out even harder. I’m still soft on the inside, but in a different way.”

The first single from the album is the ripping opening track, "Guided by Angels." "I've got plenty of energy, it's my currency," Amy shouts, and if you didn't already know that to be true, this track underlines it. If you're still unsure, the video, directed by John Angus Stewart, is a real showcase for her boundless energy. Watch that, and check out the album's tracklist, below.

While we wait for them to announce a tour, Amyl & The Sniffers will premiere a filmed performance of Comfort to Me, "played in full, in one take, on a slab of concrete in a suburban wasteland somewhere in Melbourne, Australia." That premieres October 5 at 9 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.

