Amyl & The Sniffers ripped up Brooklyn Steel w/ Upchuck & C.O.F.F.I.N. (pics)

Amy Taylor is a dynamo. This is not news. Watch one of Amyl & The Sniffers' music videos, or just listen to almost any song, and Taylor's energy and charisma is apparent. While the band's songs would rip regardless, Taylor's all-in delivery makes the band, and that's most obvious at Amyl & The Sniffers' shows, where the group and crowd feed off each other's energy.

Amyl had Brooklyn Steel -- their biggest show to date -- riled up from the get go, tearing through a 20+ song set featuring most of the songs from their two albums -- 2019's self-titled and 2021's Comfort To Me -- as the packed room undulated, swarmed, moshed, crowd surfed and sang along with glee. Taylor was a headbanging, jumping, whirling dervish the entire time, with a positive punk zeal that never flagged.

The crowd were into the openers as well: Atlanta's Upchuck and fellow Aussies C.O.F.F.I.N. Photos from the whole wild night by Edwina Hay, and a few fan-shot videos, are in this post.

Amyl & The Sniffers wrap up their tour this weekend with shows in Philly and Baltimore. They'll be back in NYC to play Terminal 5 on September 23 with more fall dates still to be announced.

