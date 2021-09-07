Amyl & The Sniffers share new single “Hertz” (watch the video)

Amyl & The Sniffers release their new album, Comfort to Me, this Friday via ATO Records & Rough Trade (preorder on exclusive pink vinyl) and they've just shared new single, "Hertz." Everyone likes a weekend getaway, and singer Amy Taylor dreams of just that with someone special, though in her hands it's less of a wish and more of an order:"TAKE ME TO THE BEACH! TAKE ME TO THE COUNTRY!" It's a ripper but also charming.

“‘Hertz’ is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city,” Taylor says. “ It was written in 2019 but it very much sounds like a pandemic song, because it’s a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place.” The video, directed by John Angus Stewart, is not your average day at the beach either, and you can watch that below.

You can preorder Comfort to Me on exclusive 140 gram pink vinyl, limited to 500 copies worldwide, in the BV shop.

The band have also announced a livestream performance where they'll play Comfort to Me in full on October 5, which was filmed on "a slab of concrete in a suburban wasteland somewhere in Melbourne, Australia." There are three broadcast times -- North America (9 PM ET), Europe (9 PM BST), and Australia/Europe (9 PM AEDT) -- and tickets are on sale now.