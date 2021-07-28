Amyl & The Sniffers share “Security” from new album (watch the video)

Amyl & The Sniffers have shared a second track off their upcoming album Comfort To Me. "Security" is another danceable ripper, with Amy Taylor laying it out -- "Not looking for trouble, I'm looking for love!" -- over slashing guitars and a driving beat. The video, directed by John Angus Stewart, has Taylor in a graveyard dancing up a storm. Watch that below.

Comfort to Me will be out September 10 via ATO and you can preorder it on exclusive, limited edition pink vinyl (only 500 pressed) in the BV shop.

Amyl & The Sniffers will play a livestream release show on October 5. Still no word on a tour, though.