Amyl & The Sniffers discuss the inspirations behind ‘Comfort to Me’ ++ win a test pressing!

Australia's Amyl and the Sniffers release their second album, Comfort to Me, on Friday 9/10 (pre-order on limited edition pink vinyl). Made during the pandemic, you can feel the pent-up tension and energy of being stuck in lockdown, not being able to play shows, across its 13 ripping tracks. The album doesn't let up, but it's also rather sweet and tender.

We also asked Amyl & The Sniffers to tell us about some of the inspirations for the new album, and their list includes everything from Power Trip and Minor Threat to The Stone Roses, Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Junglepussy, and more. The whole band -- Amy Taylor, Bryce Wilson, Dec Martens, and Gus Romer -- contributed to the list. Check that out, complete with commentary, below.

Amyl & The Sniffers will play Comfort to Me in full on a livestream on October 5 and tickets are on sale.

Amyl & the Sniffers - Songs that were an inspiration for ‘Comfort To Me’

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of The Axe)" - Power Trip

Saw Power Trip play at Roskilde 2019. It was the best gig I saw that year. This riff is 11/10. Riley Gale Forever! (Dec)

It’s just angry and high energy. (Amy)

"Headstone" - Oily Boys

This is a banger and is sick for getting pumped up. I loved listening to it before we started recording. (Bryce)

"Rixe" - Razzia

I love the simplicity of what Razzia do here. They make it sound so good. (Gus)

"Bottled Violence" - Minor Threat

Ian Mackaye is really interesting and the aggression in this music has had a big influence on me. (Amy)

"Magic Bag" - Vertigo

This is nice, I was listening to it a lot during lockdown and during the recording sessions. (Gus)

"So Young" - The Stone Roses

At the time of writing the album and recording demos I was feeling a bit uninspired and stale with my drumming style and felt as if I needed to find influence from other drummers. I ended up finding inspiration from this song because it’s incredibly dynamic and showed me how much diversity I could fit into three minutes. (Bryce)

"No Other" - Gene Clark

This song I heard for the first time a few weeks before we started recording Comfort to Me and it was the first time I had been excited by a piece of music in a long time. I learned it wrong. (Dec)

"Gimme Three Steps" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

I’ve been pumping Lynyrd Skynyrd heaps. This song makes me feel like I’m in a dark Texas bar. (Bryce)

Sticky Fingers - Rolling Stones

I couldn't pick a single song, so the whole album will do. Everything about the Stones from this era is great. I love the rhythm of "Bitch," the energy of "Knocking," and the "Brown Sugar" riff is timeless. Do yourself a favour and listen the whole way through. Keith's hair was best at that point, too. RIP Charlie Watts, I hope there's a drum kit in heaven. (Dec)

"Bling Bling" - Junglepussy

I really smashed Junglepussy during 2020. She has amazing lyrics and life philosophy. She's more punk than anybody. (Amy)

