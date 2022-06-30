Amythyst Kiah shares Green Day’s “Hitchin’ A Ride” off new covers EP, touring

Amythyst Kiah, who we recently named one of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know, is gearing up to release a covers EP called Pensive Pop on August 12 via Rounder Records. It features her recently-released covers of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and Tori Amos' "Sugar," as well as a not-yet-released cover of Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" and her just-released cover of Green Day's "Hitchin' A Ride." As she shares each track, she writes about her connections to the artists and songs. Read and listen below.

On Green Day:

"'Hitchin' a Ride' is one of those songs that I loved to head-bang to when I was alone in my room, but I never really gave much thought to what Billie Joe Armstrong was actually singing about. I ended up revisiting it for this project, and when I read the lyrics while listening, I was really blown away to realize that it's a song about a person struggling with addiction. Billie Joe has a great sense of melody and storytelling, and this song is a great example of that."

On Tori Amos:

"When I was 15, I fell in love with Tori Amos' music. I was constantly playing her first five albums on repeat and even learned some of the songs. She inspired me to want to write songs - I wanted to be a guitar-playing version of her! She manages to take very specific, very personal things that happened to her and turn them into songs that the listener can relate to and feel, even without having had that specific experience. Her use of metaphor in her storytelling, her distinctive voice and piano playing, was just so powerful and different than anything I had ever heard before. Her live version of 'Sugar' is one of my favorite recordings, so I hope I did the song justice!"

On Joy Division:

"'Love Will Tear Us Apart' is the tragedy of knowing that the spark is gone forever. The weight of helplessness bearing down, the feeling of being alone in the presence of a partner that is emotionally and mentally miles away and is never coming back. Here's to taking a sad song and making it sadder."

Amythyst is going on tour this summer, with a number of appearances in NYC. She'll play the free globalFEST at Lincoln Center on July 30 (she's on at 7pm in Damrosch Park), and she'll open for country-pop artist CAM across the country and in NYC on October 24 at Webster Hall. Her supergroup Our Native Daughters (with Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, and Leyla McCalla) will play Carnegie Hall on November 4. All dates below.

Amythyst Kiah -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thursday, June 30 - Bank of New Hampshire Stage - Concord, NH

Saturday, July 2 - ParksFest - Newburyport, MA

Saturday, July 9 - Palomino Festival - Pasadena, CA

Tuesday, July 12 - Music on the Half Shell - Roseburg, OR

Wednesday, July 13 - High Desert Music Hall - Redmond, OR

Sunday, July 24 - Stern Grove Festival - San Francisco, CA+

Thursday, July 28 - FloydFest 22~Heartbeat - Floyd, VA

Saturday, July 30 - globalFEST at Summer for the City at Lincoln Center - New York, NY

Tuesday, August 2 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT&

Thursday, August 4 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA&

Saturday, August 6 - Magic City Blues Festival - Billings, MT

Tuesday, August 9 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO&

Thursday, August 11 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN&

Saturday, August 13 - Guster's On The Ocean Weekend - Portland, ME

Wednesday, August 17 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday, August 19 - Rootsy Summer Fest - Falkenberg, Sweden

Saturday, August 20 - Osterlen Americana Festival - Loderup, Sweden

Sunday, August 21 - Purbeck Valley Folk Festival - Wareham, UK

Monday, August 22 - The Black Box - Belfast, UK

Tuesday, August 23 - Whelan’s - Dublin, Ireland

Thursday, August 25 - Tønder Festival - Tønder, Denmark

Friday, August 26 - Tønder Festival - Tønder, Denmark

Saturday, August 27 - The Long Road Festival - Bottesford, UK

Sunday, August 28 - Shrewsbury Folk Festival - Shrewsbury, UK

Monday, August 29 - Shrewsbury Folk Festival - Shrewsbury, UK

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Mountain Song Festival - Brevard, NC

Thursday, Sept. 15 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX&

Friday, Sept. 16 - The Echo Lounge and Music Hall - Dallas, TX&

Friday, Sept. 23 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC&

Saturday, Sept. 24 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA&

Sunday, Sept. 25 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN&

Thursday, Sept. 29 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA&

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Patricia Reser Center for the Arts - Beaverton, OR

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Kennedy Center - Washington, DC

Sunday, Oct. 23 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

Monday, Oct. 24 - Webster Hall - New York, NY&

Friday, Nov. 4 - Carnegie Hall - New York (Our Native Daughters show)

Friday, Nov. 11 - EFG London Jazz Festival: Jazz Voice, Royal Festival Hall - London UK

Saturday, Nov. 12 - EFG London Jazz Festival: Bush Hall - London, UK

Sunday, Nov. 13 - The Jam Jar - Bristol, UK

Tuesday, Nov. 15 - The Voodoo Rooms - Edinburgh, UK

Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Day & Night - Manchester, UK

Friday, Nov. 18 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany

Sunday, Nov. 20 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

Tuesday, Nov. 22 - Point Ephemere - Paris, France

Friday, Dec. 2 - Only The Wild Ones Weekend 2022 - Puerto Morelos, MX

+ - with LeAnn Rimes

& - with CAM