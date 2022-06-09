Ana Roxanne playing shows, including Brooklyn’s Public Records (Florist, Gavilán Rayna Russom & more too)

Ana Roxanne has been captivating listeners and audiences for the last 10 years with her brand of ambient music that incorporates elements of R&B, dreampop and new age. Her 2015 self-titled album was reissued in 2019, and the following year she moved to NYC and released the absolutely gorgeous, transportive Because of a Flower, a meditation on gender and identity that had her reaching her widest audience yet. You can listen to both albums below.

Ana has since collaborated with new age cult icon Beverly Glenn Copeland and toured with Mary Lattimore last fall. She's also got a couple shows lined up for later this summer, including a headlining hometown show at Brooklyn's Public Records on June 29 with Chantal Michelle, and Salem, MA's Peabody Essex Museum on July 1.

Public Records' bespoke, high-fidelity Sound Room performance space is perfect for deep listening music like Ana Roxanne's and the venue has lots of other cool shows on its schedule. Those include:

June 9 : Former LCD Soundsystem synth expert Gavilán Rayna Russom performing "Machine Life" ++ quest?onmarq (tickets)

: Former LCD Soundsystem synth expert Gavilán Rayna Russom performing "Machine Life" ++ quest?onmarq (tickets) June 14 : Brandon Seabrook Trio (featuring Gerald Cleaver and Cooper-Moore) + NOMON (tickets)

: Brandon Seabrook Trio (featuring Gerald Cleaver and Cooper-Moore) + NOMON (tickets) June 15 : Emily Sprague: Florist (tickets)

: Emily Sprague: Florist (tickets) June 16: River Moon w/ SHYBOI, Bearcat and River Moon (tickets)

River Moon w/ SHYBOI, Bearcat and River Moon (tickets) June 17 : Arthur Moon (tickets)

: Arthur Moon (tickets) June 19 : Juneteenth @ Public Records w/ Kyruh + Shannon + Amal + Nativesun hosted by James Bangura (tickets)

: Juneteenth @ Public Records w/ Kyruh + Shannon + Amal + Nativesun hosted by James Bangura (tickets) June 29 : Ana Roxane @ Public Records w/ Chantal Michelle (tickets)

: Ana Roxane @ Public Records w/ Chantal Michelle (tickets) July 16 : Anteloper (Jamie Branch + Jason Nazary) + HXH (tickets)

: Anteloper (Jamie Branch + Jason Nazary) + HXH (tickets) July 22: Claire Rousay + Matchess (tickets)

Check out Public Records' current schedule here.