Ana Tijoux announces first album in 9 years, ‘VIDA,’ shares “NIÑX”
Chilean hip hop veteran Ana Tijoux has announced her first album in nine years, VIDA. Release date TBA, but she did just share the album's lead single and it's a great one, "NIÑX." Produced by longtime collaborator Andres Celis, it's a hypnotic fusion of hip hop, reggaeton, and experimental pop, and here's what Ana says about it: "This song is born as a manifesto to the child we all have inside of us. That living being that is capable of dreaming and building infinite castles of humanity and love." Watch the Camila Grandi-directed video below.
Ana was also just recently a surprise guest at Alicia Keys' Chile show earlier this month to perform her classic "1977" (video below) and she's got a new memoir out called Sacar La Voz. She has some Europe tour dates coming up, and those are listed below.
Ana Tijoux -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 9 - Anaireseis Festival - Athens, Greece
June 15 - Festival Rio Loco - Tolouse, France
June 12 - Riddu Riđđu Festival - Gáivuotna, Norway
July 27 - Tempo Latino - Vic-Fezensac, France
July 27-30 - WOMAD - Charlton Park, Malmesbury, United Kingdom
July 28 - Festival Musicalarue - Luxey, France
August 4 - Festival Santander Music - Santander, Spain
September 7 - Festival Revenidas - Vilagarcia de Arousa, Spain
September 9 - Vive Latino Festival - Zaragoza, Spain
September 14-17 - Enmusikadas - Iruña, Spain