Anaïs Mitchell announces spring US tour
Anaïs Mitchell recently released her first solo album in a decade, and she's been on tour supporting it with her folk rock supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, with dates through the end of the month. She'll follow those dates with another US run this spring, starting in the Midwest and West Coast, and wrapping up with a few new East Coast dates. She'll stop in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, NYC, Cambridge, and more; see all dates below.
The new NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on May 25, and tickets are on sale now.
ANAIS MITCHELL: 2022 TOUR
Wed, FEB 23 Jefferson Center Roanoke, VA ^
Thu, FEB 24 Blumenthal Performing Arts Charlotte, NC ^
Sat, FEB 26 Hugh Hodgson School of Music Athens, GA ^
Sun, FEB 27 Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University Auburn, AL ^
Mon, FEB 28 The Peace Center Greenville, SC ^
Thu, APR 28 Space Evanston, IL
Fri, APR 29 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI
Sun, MAY 1 Turf Club St Paul, MN
Wed, MAY 4 The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Thu, MAY 5 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Sat, MAY 7 The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Mon, MAY 9 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
Tue, MAY 24 9:30 Club Washington, DC
Wed, MAY 25 Brooklyn Made New York, NY
Thu, MAY 26 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA
Fri, MAY 27 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Wed, AUG 10 Vega København, Denmark
Thu, AUG 11 Way Out West 2022 Gothenburg, Sweden
Sat, AUG 13 Haldern Pop Festival 2022 Rees, Germany
Sat, AUG 27 Towersey Festival 2022 Middle Claydon, United Kingdom
Mon, AUG 29 Live At St. Luke's Cork, Ireland
Tue, AUG 30 Pepper Canister Church Dublin, Ireland
Wed, AUG 31 Philharmonic Music Hall Liverpool, United Kingdom
Thu, SEP 1 End Of The Road Festival 2022 Salisbury, United Kingdom
Thu, SEP 1 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
Sun, SEP 4 Moseley Folk Festival 2022 Birmingham, United Kingdom
Thu, NOV 3 Lido Berlin, Germany
Fri, NOV 4 Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Tue, NOV 8 Les Étoiles Paris, France
Wed, NOV 9 Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium
Fri, NOV 11 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom
Sat, NOV 12 Saint Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom
Sun, NOV 13 Newcastle University Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Mon, NOV 14 The Fleece Bristol, United Kingdom
Tue, NOV 15 Koko London, United Kingdom
^ - w/ Bonny Light Horseman
See pictures from Anaïs' recent Webster Hall show below.