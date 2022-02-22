Anaïs Mitchell announces spring US tour

Anaïs Mitchell recently released her first solo album in a decade, and she's been on tour supporting it with her folk rock supergroup Bonny Light Horseman, with dates through the end of the month. She'll follow those dates with another US run this spring, starting in the Midwest and West Coast, and wrapping up with a few new East Coast dates. She'll stop in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, NYC, Cambridge, and more; see all dates below.

The new NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on May 25, and tickets are on sale now.

ANAIS MITCHELL: 2022 TOUR

Wed, FEB 23 Jefferson Center Roanoke, VA ^

Thu, FEB 24 Blumenthal Performing Arts Charlotte, NC ^

Sat, FEB 26 Hugh Hodgson School of Music Athens, GA ^

Sun, FEB 27 Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University Auburn, AL ^

Mon, FEB 28 The Peace Center Greenville, SC ^

Thu, APR 28 Space Evanston, IL

Fri, APR 29 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI

Sun, MAY 1 Turf Club St Paul, MN

Wed, MAY 4 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Thu, MAY 5 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Sat, MAY 7 The Chapel San Francisco, CA

Mon, MAY 9 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA

Tue, MAY 24 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Wed, MAY 25 Brooklyn Made New York, NY

Thu, MAY 26 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Fri, MAY 27 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

Wed, AUG 10 Vega København, Denmark

Thu, AUG 11 Way Out West 2022 Gothenburg, Sweden

Sat, AUG 13 Haldern Pop Festival 2022 Rees, Germany

Sat, AUG 27 Towersey Festival 2022 Middle Claydon, United Kingdom

Mon, AUG 29 Live At St. Luke's Cork, Ireland

Tue, AUG 30 Pepper Canister Church Dublin, Ireland

Wed, AUG 31 Philharmonic Music Hall Liverpool, United Kingdom

Thu, SEP 1 End Of The Road Festival 2022 Salisbury, United Kingdom

Thu, SEP 1 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Sun, SEP 4 Moseley Folk Festival 2022 Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 3 Lido Berlin, Germany

Fri, NOV 4 Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany

Tue, NOV 8 Les Étoiles Paris, France

Wed, NOV 9 Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

Fri, NOV 11 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 12 Saint Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 13 Newcastle University Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Mon, NOV 14 The Fleece Bristol, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 15 Koko London, United Kingdom

^ - w/ Bonny Light Horseman

See pictures from Anaïs' recent Webster Hall show below.