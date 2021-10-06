Anaïs Mitchell covers The Decemberists’ “Grace Cathedral Hill” for Kill Rock Stars 30th anniversary

The Kill Rock Stars 30th anniversary covers series continues today with Hadestown creator and Bonny Light Horseman member Anaïs Mitchell covering The Decemberists' "Grace Cathedral Hill" from their classic 2002 debut LP Castaways & Cutouts. It's a gorgeous, faithful cover, and it's great to hear Anaïs sing it. She said:

Slim Moon of KRS put this Decemberists song on a mixtape for me in the early 2000s. I’m still so moved by these words every time I hear them, and tho I can’t know what was running through Colin Meloy’s mind when he wrote them, for me they paint a picture of: “Death is a small price to pay for life.” Viva Kill Rock Stars and all the deep songs and songwriters they’ve made a home for for 30 years!

Listen to her cover and the original below. The cover will appear on the Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) compilation, due December 31 via Kill Rock Stars.

Anaïs and Bonny Light Horseman are doing a co-headlining tour in 2022, including a show at NYC's Webster Hall on February 14 (tickets).