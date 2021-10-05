Anamanaguchi begin tour next week (win tix to NYC!)

As mentioned, chiptune vets Anamanaguchi are gearing up for a tour, which begins at NYC's Webster Hall on October 10 with CFCF, HANA, Wavedash, and Harry Teardrop. Tickets for that show are still on sale, and we're also giving away a pair. Enter the contest widget below for a chance to win. The winner will be contacted with more info.

The tour supports Anamanaguchi's 2019 album [USA], and it also follows their 2020 singles series, including their cover of their Polyvinyl labelmates American Football's "Stay Home." Listen to that cover, stream [USA], and see their full list of upcoming dates below.

Anamanaguchi -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

SUN, OCT 10@ 7:00 PM Webster Hall New York, NY

SAT, OCT 16@ 7:00 PM Black Cat Washington, DC

SUN, OCT 17@ 8:00 PM Toad's Place New Haven, CT

FRI, OCT 22@ 7:00 PM Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA

SUN, OCT 24@ 7:00 PM The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

MON, OCT 25@ 8:00 PM Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA

MON, MAY 2, 2022@ 9:00 PM Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark

WED, MAY 4, 2022@ 7:30 PM Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

SAT, MAY 7, 2022@ 6:30 PM The Garage London, United Kingdom

MON, MAY 9, 2022@ 6:30 PM O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, United Kingdom

TUE, MAY 10, 2022@ 7:00 PM Bodega Nottingham, United Kingdom

WED, MAY 11, 2022@ 7:30 PM Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

SAT, MAY 14, 2022@ 8:00 PM The Grand Social Dublin, Ireland

MON, MAY 16, 2022@ 7:00 PM Deaf Institute Manchester, United Kingdom

TUE, MAY 17, 2022@ 7:00 PM Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom