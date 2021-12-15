Anamanaguchi playing ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game’ soundtrack on tour

Back in November, chiptune vets Anamanaguchi announced a couple of California shows performing the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game soundtrack, which they scored and which was released in 2010 alongside Edgar Wright's film adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series. Those dates are now sold out, so they've added second shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as more dates throughout North America, in Atlanta, Orlando, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, NYC, and Boston. All are with TBA special guests, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC date is on June 2 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 12/16 at 11 AM, with an American Express cardholder presale happening now.

ANAMANAGUCHI: 2022 TOUR

01/22 Los Angeles CA El Rey Theatre

01/23 Los Angeles CA Fonda Theatre

01/28 San Francisco CA The Chapel

01/29 San Francisco, CA August Hall

03/31 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

04/02 Orlando, FL Plaza LIVE

04/09 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

04/20 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

04/22 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

04/23 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

06/02 Brooklyn, Ny Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/04 Boston, MA Big Night Live