Anand Wilder (Yeasayer) shares new song, announces NYC show

Former Yeasayer co-frontman Anand Wilder has shared the second single off his upcoming debut solo album, I Don't Know My Words, due March 25 via Last Gang. It's called "I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine," and it's a lovely, slightly psychedelic folk song that Anand tells Consequence was inspired by Plastic Ono Band, Nicky Hopkins' piano on The Rolling Stones' "She's A Rainbow," Cat Stevens, Bill Withers, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Sandy Denny, Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” and the Sanya Kantarovsky painting Anand uses for the album artwork (see above). Listen below.

Anand has also announced a hometown Brooklyn show happening April 30 at National Sawdust. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/3) at 10 AM.