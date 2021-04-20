…and no one knew (Short Fictions, Massa Nera, Indisposed, Coma Regalia) release new EP

...and no one knew is a screamo band fronted by Short Fictions' Alex Barkley that also features bassist Aeryn Santillan (Massa Nera), guitarist Nina Palumbo (Indisposed), and drummer Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, lots of other bands), and they've just released a five-song EP on Shawn's Middle-Man Records, debris. It's raw, harsh, built-for-basements screamo, but Alex's mix of screams and clean vocals gives it an accessible side too. It's full of passion and desperation and killer melodies, and it's very worth checking out. Listen:

