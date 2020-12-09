Anderson .Paak & more judging Vans Musicians Wanted (streaming today)

Over 22,000 artists from around the world entered Vans' new Musicians Wanted program this year, which they describe as "an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and provides a direct path for undiscovered artists to step into the limelight and gain global exposure." Today, Wednesday, December 9, 15 finalists will perform virtually, with all-star judges J.I.D, Bohan Phoenix, Nilüfer Yanya and Anderson .Paak awarding the #1 spot and 5 finalists, who will take home prizes including money, Vans & Fender products, and an opening slot for Anderson .Paak at House of Vans (pending COVID-19 circumstances). You can tune in, too; find more information about the finalists below, and watch on Vans.com.

THE FINALISTS:

From the Americas region, streaming at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT:

28-year old rapper and producer Charlee Parker

Philadelphia rock trio Total Rubbish

Los Angeles-based hip-hop artists Bando

Argentinian electro-pop group Lucia Tacchetti

Canadian hip-hop artist $tik.

--

From the European region, streaming at 9 PM GMT:

rapper and producer JoeJas

19-year old British-Italian singer Nikaa

Verona, Italy pop-rock quartet Duck Baleno

grunge rock musician YGGL

British-Polish multi-instrumentalist and performer Nat.

--

From the Asia-Pacific region, streaming at 8 PM HKT:

Seoul experimental rock group Num Num

Singapore rock band Ultra-Mega Cat Attack

Seoul DJ and producer H4RDY

Chinese underground hip-hop artists 龍胆紫PurpleSoul

Tokyo alternative rock-duo Niko Niko Tan Tan.

This post is sponsored by Vans.