Andre 3000, Big Boi & Chuck D on Goodie Mob’s first album in 7 years (listen)

Goodie Mob have released their first album in seven years, Survival Kit, and it features their old Dungeon Family pals Andre 3000 (delivering his first new verse of 2020) and Big Boi, as well as Public Enemy's Chuck D. Andre's on "No Cigar," Big Boi's on "Prey 4 Da Sheep," and Chuck D's on album opener "Are You Ready." Stream the whole thing below.

OutKast also recently released a 20th anniversary edition of Stankonia, including a remix of "Bombs Over Baghdad" by Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha, and they've got a Verzuz battle with A Tribe Called Quest on the way.

Public Enemy also recently released a star-studded new album, featuring The Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Ice t, George Clinton, Cypress Hill, Nas, Black Thought, Questlove, DJ Premier, and more.

