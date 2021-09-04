Andre 3000 responds after Drake leaks Kanye/Andre 3000 song ft. Drake diss

Drake and Kanye have been battling out this week by both releasing new event albums -- Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively -- which feature several of the same guest artists, and which are presumably both vying for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. Drake's album has a song that fans are convinced takes a shot at Kanye, and apparently Donda almost included a track containing a Drake diss. Pitchfork reports that Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye track called "Life of the Party" on SiriusXM's Sound 42 last night (9/3), which includes this lyric: "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress. Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” He goes on to allude to the pair’s scrapped plans to collaborate: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need."

The song also features a verse by Andre 3000, who has now issued a statement about the song, saying that he's disappointed the song was released as part of a feud between "two artists that [he] love[s]" and that he also wanted to be on Drake's album, and hopes to be on the upcoming Kendrick Lamar album too. The full statement reads:

A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release. The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.

You can hear the leaked song here:

