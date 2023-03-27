Andrew Bird adds more 2023 tour dates w/ Madison Cunningham, Uwade, more

Andrew Bird will be busy on tour this spring and summer, starting this Thursday in Asheville, NC and then hitting Knoxville's Big Ears festival and making his way up the East Coast. Most dates are with Ted Poor, and also joining for a few shows will be Madison Cunningham, including Newark, NJ's Prudential Hall on April 12.

He's also just announced summer West Coast / Midwest dates with Uwade, including Pioneertown, Los Angeles, Vancouver, the Chicago area, and more. All date are listed below.

Andrew_Bird_-_Inside_Problems_Tour loading...

Andrew Bird - 2023 Tour Dates

3/30 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

3/31 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

4/1 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall*

4/3 - Richmond, VA - The National*

4/4 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall* %

4/5 - Madison, WI - The Sylveåe*

4/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater*

4/8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

4/9 - Toronto, ON - History* !

4/11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre* !

4/12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall* !

4/13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall* !

7/20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets #

7/21 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA #

7/22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater #

7/23 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #

7/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/26 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for Performing Arts #

7/28 - Calgary, AB - TBA

7/30 - Evanston, IL - Out of SPACE #

8/1 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm #

8/2 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater #

8/3 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center #

8/4 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #

8/5 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #

*w/ Ted Poor

% w/ Joan Shelley

! w/ Madison Cunningham

# w/ Uwade