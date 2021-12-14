Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine announce 2022 tour

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine have announced the "Outside Problems" 2022 co-headlining tour that includes stops at LA’s Greek Theatre on June 15, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on July 24, NYC’s Pier 17 on July 29, and Colorado's Red Rocks on June 22 with Neko Case & Two Dozen. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

“It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour,” says Andrew Bird of the tour, which has him playing with a full band. “90% outdoor venues. A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

Sam adds, “Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the Outside Problems Tour - our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting. And I'm happy to help Andrew move, but I might try to talk him into just staying put first!”

Sam mentions Yosemite which is where he and Andrew filmed live videos shot in the National Park by La Blogotheque for Lucky Jeans. You can watch Sam join Andrew for “Manifest,” before Bird plays new song “Fixed Positions," and then watch him accompany Sam on “Upward Over the Mountain,” followed by a solo version of Iron & Wine’s “Call It Dreaming” -- both are below.

In other news, Andrew Bird's annual holiday Gezelligheid show will be virtual this year, streaming from Los Angeles on Sunday, December 19. Tickets and more info are here.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine - 2022 Tour Dates

6/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/13 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

6/17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

6/18 - Portland, OR - TBA

6/19 - Seattle, WA - TBA

6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA

6/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/22 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

7/23 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7/25 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth

7/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

7/28 - Vienna, VA - TBA

7/29 - New York, NY - Pier 17

7/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl

7/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Steel Stacks

8/02 - Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff

8/04 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

8/05 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBA

8/06 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

8/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8/09 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

8/10 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater

8/12 - Chicago, IL - TBA

8/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly

*w/ Neko Case