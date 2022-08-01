Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, and Meshell Ndegeocello played The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics)

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine brought their "Outside Problems" co-headlining tour to NYC on Friday (7/29) at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The setup for this tour has Sam Beam opening with a solo Iron & Wine set, followed by a set with Andrew Bird and his band, who are then jointed by Iron & Wine for a collaborative set. The night began with tour opener Meshell Ndegeocello and her band, and a little rain didn't make Friday's show any less special

Check out photos by Ryan Muir from the whole night below.

Andrew Bird released his new album Inside Problems in June.