Andrew Bird performing ‘The Mysterious Production of Eggs’ on livestream

Featuring fan and live favorites like "Fake Palindromes," "Tables and Chairs," "A Nervous Tic Motion of the Head to the Left," and more, 2005's The Mysterious Production of Eggs is right up there among Andrew Bird's best albums, and he'll be performing it in full at an upcoming livestream. On Saturday, October 10 at 8 PM ET, Andrew will be joined by longtime bandmate Alan Hampton to perform the album in full from beginning to end, to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Tickets to watch are on sale now, and a portion of proceeds will benefit "our independent venue and promoter partners worldwide."

Meanwhile, you'll also be able to catch Andrew on the upcoming fourth season of Fargo, which premieres on September 27 on FX (and will be available on Hulu the next day). It's set in 1950s Kansas City, and Andrew will be joined by Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, E’myri Crutchfield, Jack Huston, and more.

--