Andrew Bird reinterprets Emily Dickinson with Phoebe Bridgers on new single

Andrew Bird has followed his recent album, this year's Inside Problems, with a new single. "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" reinterprets the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name, and features Phoebe Bridgers joining Andrew on vocals. Hear it below.

"I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to be the most vivid description of an inner world I’ve ever encountered," Andrew says. "It became an inspiration for the songs on Inside Problems. Who better to sing it with than Phoebe Bridgers? I sent her a demo and so, here we are. Thanks to Ms. Dickinson’s publisher at Harvard University Press for allowing us to use this poem. As I understand, her poems weren’t published as she intended them until the 1950s - that is, without the heavy hand of her male editors."

Andrew has his annual run of Gezelligheid holiday shows coming up in Chicago this December, along with a few festival dates and shows in London and Australia in February and March. See all of his upcoming dates below.

ANDREW BIRD: 2022-2023 TOUR

Nov 20, 2022 Corona Capital Mexico City, Mexico

Dec 8, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 9, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 12, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 13, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 14, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 15, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Dec 16, 2022 Fourth Presbyterian Church Chicago, IL Gezelligheid Christmas

Feb 10, 2023 - Feb 17, 2023 Cayamo Miami, FL

Feb 19, 2023 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, UK

Mar 9, 2023 Forum Theatre Melbourne, Australia

Mar 10, 2023 Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia

Mar 11, 2023 The Tivoli Brisbane City, Australia

Mar 30, 2023 - Apr 2, 2023 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN