Andrew Broder releasing the soundtrack for Alan Moore’s ‘The Show’ (listen to “Herbert”)

You may know Minneapolis musician Andrew Broder as the leader of Fog, or for his collaborations with Lambchop, Bon Iver, Open Mike Eagle, Jenny Lewis, Armand Hammer, Denzel Curry, and more. He stays very busy, including work on film and television, and one of his more notable, recent score compositions was for The Show, the 2020 fantasy noir film written by the great Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta). The Show Score is now coming out as an album on October 7 via LEX Records.

The album feature appearances by Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano, serpentwithfeet, Moor Mother, and Billy Woods, and is a mix of atmospheric instrumentals and clubby tracks. "Herbert" falls into the latter category, that works both as mood music as well as a forward-thinking banger. Check it out, along with a few other tracks from The Show Score, and the film's trailer, below.

The Show Score:

1. Metterton

2. These Seas

3. Flash Avenger

4. Personal Effects 05:09

5. Sleeping Car Porters

6. Courtroom

7. Herbert 04:29

8. Walk To Detective 02:54

9. Bloodrush 03:23

10. Walk To Library