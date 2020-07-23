Andrew Cuomo to NYers: “this is not the time to fight for your right to party”

Presumably not wanting us to "Sabotage" all the curve-flattening we've done, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks we need to "Get It Together" when it comes to having get-togethers. Basically, he says that of course you have a "License to Ill," but you need to "Check Your Head" if you think it's okay get your "Posse In Effect." Because it's not "Time to Get Ill," it's time to "Stand Together" (from a distance) and listen to "The Sounds of Science," which are telling us it's still going to be a "Slow Ride" to the end of this pandemic.

That's what we assume Cuomo must have been thinking when he said this at today's press briefing:

Young people, this is not the time to fight for your right to party. I respect your right to party, I fully respect it. I would enshrine it in state law if you want to know. You have the right to party, but let's be smart about it.

We're not sure if Cuomo realizes "young people" may not be the target audience for 34-year-old Beastie Boys song references, and this all may be a classic case of "Ill Communication," but hopefully this highly meme-able moment will help him get his message across "To the 5 Boroughs" before we unflatten the curve.