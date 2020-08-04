Andrew McMahon playing Jack’s Mannequin’s ‘Everything In Transit’ at NJ drive-in concerts

Andrew McMahon has announced that he'll celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first Jack's Mannequin album, Everything In Transit (the one with such nostalgia-inducing songs as "Dark Blue," "The Mixed Tape," and "Holiday From Real"), with drive-in concerts at NJ's Monmouth Park in Oceanport on August 24 and 25 (just two days before The Front Bottoms play the same venue). He'll perform the album from start to finish and then also play Something Corporate songs and songs from his Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness project. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/7).

Andrew also just released a new In the Wilderness single produced by garage rocker (and Ty Segall/J Mascis collaborator) King Tuff, "Get on My Wave," and it's pretty good. Listen to that, stream the 10th anniversary edition of Everything In Transit, watch some videos from the album, and watch a video of Andrew playing "Konstantine" solo live in 2013 below...