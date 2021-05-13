Andrew W.K. & Kat Dennings got engaged

Party lover Andrew W.K. and actress Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls, WandaVsion) have revealed that they're engaged; congrats, you two! Both posted pictures to their Instagram of the ring, Kat with the caption "Don’t mind if I do," and Andrew with a ring emoji. The news comes barely a week after the pair confirmed they were dating, which had been rumored based on their social media interactions.

Page Six points out that this will be Andrew's second marriage; he married Cherie Lily in 2008, and they "began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019," according to a press release.

