Andrew WK announces new LP ‘God is Partying’ & U.S tour (stream 2 tracks)

Andrew WK is back and still on brand -- his new album God is Partying, will be out September 10 via Napalm Records. He played everything on the album and co-produced with longtime collaborator Ted Young.

He's just shared new single "I'm in Heaven," which is as big and operatic as you'd expect from AWK with a industrial metal vibe. The video for the song, directed by Phem C. Palmer, is part standard performance style, but also with a twisted behind-the-scene element that gets pretty freaky. You can watch that, and listen to another song off the album ("Babalon") below.

You can also catch Andrew WK on tour in September. Dates kick off at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on 9/10 and wrap up with an appearance at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on 9/26. There are also shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Pittsburgh, DC, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 9/23), and Philly.

Tickets for NYC and L.A. (and the whole tour) are on presale today at 10 AM local time, and go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM local time. Head below for all dates, album art and tracklist.

God Is Partying tracklist:

1) Everybody Sins

2) Babalon

3) No One To Know

4) Stay True To Your Heart

5) Goddess Partying

6) I'm In Heaven

7) Remember Your Oath

8) My Tower

9) And Then We Blew Apart

ANDREW W.K. 2021 US Tour Dates:

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

9/11 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

9/13 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/14 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

9/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

9/22 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/23 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Theatre Of The Living Arts

9/26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest (**festival date)