Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra) announces US solo tour

Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull announced a US solo tour, happening throughout the East Coast this May. "I am so excited to be heading out on my first solo tour in nearly 7 years," he writes. "I have always loved these types of performances and can’t wait to spend a few evenings together soon."

The tour includes shows in NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Columbia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on May 15 at Irving Plaza, and tickets to all dates go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at noon.

Andy has been on the road with Manchester Orchestra, who released an excellent new album, The Million Masks of God, last year. He's also been on a roll with standout guest appearances, and we collected 15 of his best collaborations.

ANDY HULL: 2022 SOLO TOUR

May 15, 2022 Irving Plaza New York, NY

May 16, 2022 The Met Pawtucket, RI

May 18, 2022 Sixth & I Historic Synagogue Washington, DC

May 19, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

May 21, 2022 Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC

May 22, 2022 The Senate Columbia, SC

May 23, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN

May 24, 2022 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA