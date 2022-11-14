Andy Shauf announces new album and tour, shares “Wasted On You”

Andy Shauf has announced new album, Norm, that will be out February 10 via ANTI-. It's a followup to 2020's The Neon Skyline, shaped in part by early-pandemic creative exploration. On it, Andy explores light and dark, finding tension between good and evil while shaping a narrative around the character "Norm." For this task, Andy tapped Nicholas Olson as story editor and Neal Pogue to mix the synth-heavy record. Andy says, "The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way. But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you're going to realize that it's sinister."

The first glimpse at Norm is album opener "Wasted On You," an electronically lilting track with a gentle but profound vocal melody. The song comes with a playful music video directed by V Haddad, featuring a cartoonish dialogue between God and Jesus (and a cameo by Andy as a sort of angel janitor). Watch "Wasted On You," and check out the album art and track list for Norm, below.

Andy Shauf has also announced a sprawling North American tour supporting Norm. He'll hit NYC on April 20 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local time. Check out his tour schedule below.

Andy Shauf Norm

Norm Tracklisting

1. Wasted On You

2. Catch Your Eye

3. Telephone

4. You Didn’t See

5. Paradise Cinema

6. Norm

7. Halloween Store

8. Sunset

9. Daylight Dreaming

10. Long Throw

11. Don’t Let It Get To You

12. All Of My Love

Andy Shauf presents Norm (2023 Tour Dates)

Fri. Nov. 18, 2022 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Fri. Jan. 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

Sat. Jan. 21 - Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

Tue. Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. Feb. 24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sat. Feb. 25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sun. Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

Thu. Mar. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Fri. Mar. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Tue. Mar. 7 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Wed. Mar. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Fri. Mar. 10 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Sat. Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

Sun. Mar. 12 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

Tue. Mar. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

Wed. Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

Thu. Mar. 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

Fri. Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wed. Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Apr. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Apr. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. Apr. 26 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri. Apr. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

Sat. Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Tue. May 2 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

Wed. May 3 - St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place

Thu. May 4 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square

Fri. May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall