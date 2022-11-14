Andy Shauf announces new album and tour, shares “Wasted On You”
Andy Shauf has announced new album, Norm, that will be out February 10 via ANTI-. It's a followup to 2020's The Neon Skyline, shaped in part by early-pandemic creative exploration. On it, Andy explores light and dark, finding tension between good and evil while shaping a narrative around the character "Norm." For this task, Andy tapped Nicholas Olson as story editor and Neal Pogue to mix the synth-heavy record. Andy says, "The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way. But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you're going to realize that it's sinister."
The first glimpse at Norm is album opener "Wasted On You," an electronically lilting track with a gentle but profound vocal melody. The song comes with a playful music video directed by V Haddad, featuring a cartoonish dialogue between God and Jesus (and a cameo by Andy as a sort of angel janitor). Watch "Wasted On You," and check out the album art and track list for Norm, below.
Andy Shauf has also announced a sprawling North American tour supporting Norm. He'll hit NYC on April 20 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local time. Check out his tour schedule below.
Norm Tracklisting
1. Wasted On You
2. Catch Your Eye
3. Telephone
4. You Didn’t See
5. Paradise Cinema
6. Norm
7. Halloween Store
8. Sunset
9. Daylight Dreaming
10. Long Throw
11. Don’t Let It Get To You
12. All Of My Love
Andy Shauf presents Norm (2023 Tour Dates)
Fri. Nov. 18, 2022 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
Fri. Jan. 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)
Sat. Jan. 21 - Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)
Tue. Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Fri. Feb. 24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sat. Feb. 25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sun. Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
Thu. Mar. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Fri. Mar. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Tue. Mar. 7 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Wed. Mar. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Fri. Mar. 10 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
Sat. Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
Sun. Mar. 12 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Tue. Mar. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
Wed. Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
Thu. Mar. 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
Fri. Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
Wed. Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Apr. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Apr. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Apr. 26 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri. Apr. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
Sat. Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
Tue. May 2 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
Wed. May 3 - St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place
Thu. May 4 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square
Fri. May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall