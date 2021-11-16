Andy Shauf expands 2022 tour; dates with Cassandra Jenkins, Yves Jarvis, Helena Deland, more
Andy Shauf will be on tour from February through May, including dates with Cassandra Jenkins, Yves Jarvis and Helena Deland. He's added more dates to the tour, including shows in Salt Lake City, Englewood (CO), Lawrence (KS), Omaha, Chicago, and NYC, which are all with Jenkins, and St. Louis, Louisville, and Richmond, which are with Deland. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on April 1. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.
Andy released Wilds earlier this year; Cassandra's A Brief Overview on Phenomenal Nature was released back in February. Both Cassandra and Helena will also be opening for Weather Station next year.
Andy Shauf - 2022 Tour Dates
FEB 3, 2022 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON
FEB 4, 2022 - Théâtre Corona - Montreal, QC
FEB 5, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON
FEB 6, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON
FEB 17, 2022 - Race Brook Lodge - Sheffield, MA
FEB 18, 2022 - Colony - Woodstock, NY
FEB 19, 2022 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - w/ Yves Jarvis
FEB 20, 2022 - The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA
FEB 22, 2022 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC
FEB 23, 2022 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC
FEB 24, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL
FEB 25, 2022 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA
FEB 26, 2022 - The Social - Orlando, FL - w/ Yves Jarvis
FEB 27, 2022 - Club Downunder - Tallahassee, FL - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 1, 2022 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 3, 2022 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 4, 2022 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 5, 2022 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 7, 2022 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 8, 2022 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 9, 2022 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA - w/ Yves Jarvis
MAR 11, 2022 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA
MAR 13, 2022 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 15, 2022 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 16, 2022 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 18, 2022 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
MAR 19, 2022 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
MAR 21, 2022 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
MAR 22, 2022 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
MAR 24, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
MAR 25, 2022 - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill - St Louis, MO - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 26, 2022 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 27, 2022 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN
MAR 29, 2022 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA - w/ Helena Deland
MAR 30, 2022 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
MAR 31, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
APR 1, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY - w/ Cassandra Jenkins
APR 3, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA
APR 18, 2022 - Bad Bonn - Düdingen, Switzerland
APR 20, 2022 - Le Krakatoa - Mérignac, France
APR 21, 2022 - Le Trianon - Paris, France
APR 22, 2022 - Le 106 - Rouen, France
APR 23, 2022 - Kulturfabrik Asbl Cultural Centre - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
APR 24, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
APR 25, 2022 - Rotown - Rotterdam, Netherlands
APR 26, 2022 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands
APR 28, 2022 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark
APR 29, 2022 - Ingensteds - Oslo, Norway
APR 30, 2022 - Nalen Klubb - Stockholm, Sweden
MAY 2, 2022 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany
MAY 3, 2022 - Silent Green Kulturquartier - Berlin, Germany
MAY 5, 2022 - Le Botanique - Brussels, Belgium
MAY 6, 2022 - LUXOR - Cologne, Germany
MAY 7, 2022 - C Mine - Genk, Belgium
MAY 9, 2022 - The Castle & Falcon - Birmingham, UK
MAY 10, 2022 - Summerhall - Edinburgh, UK
MAY 11, 2022 - Drygate Brewing Co - Glasgow, UK
MAY 12, 2022 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK
MAY 13, 2022 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK
MAY 14, 2022 - Fiddlers Club - Bristol, UK
MAY 15, 2022 - CHALK - Brighton, UK
MAY 16, 2022 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK
MAY 18, 2022 - Empire Music Hall Belfast - Belfast, UK
MAY 19, 2022 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland