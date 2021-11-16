Andy Shauf expands 2022 tour; dates with Cassandra Jenkins, Yves Jarvis, Helena Deland, more

Andy Shauf will be on tour from February through May, including dates with Cassandra Jenkins, Yves Jarvis and Helena Deland. He's added more dates to the tour, including shows in Salt Lake City, Englewood (CO), Lawrence (KS), Omaha, Chicago, and NYC, which are all with Jenkins, and St. Louis, Louisville, and Richmond, which are with Deland. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on April 1. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.

Andy released Wilds earlier this year; Cassandra's A Brief Overview on Phenomenal Nature was released back in February. Both Cassandra and Helena will also be opening for Weather Station next year.

Andy Shauf - 2022 Tour Dates

FEB 3, 2022 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

FEB 4, 2022 - Théâtre Corona - Montreal, QC

FEB 5, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

FEB 6, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

FEB 17, 2022 - Race Brook Lodge - Sheffield, MA

FEB 18, 2022 - Colony - Woodstock, NY

FEB 19, 2022 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - w/ Yves Jarvis

FEB 20, 2022 - The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

FEB 22, 2022 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

FEB 23, 2022 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

FEB 24, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

FEB 25, 2022 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

FEB 26, 2022 - The Social - Orlando, FL - w/ Yves Jarvis

FEB 27, 2022 - Club Downunder - Tallahassee, FL - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 1, 2022 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 3, 2022 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 4, 2022 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 5, 2022 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 7, 2022 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 8, 2022 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 9, 2022 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA - w/ Yves Jarvis

MAR 11, 2022 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA

MAR 13, 2022 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 15, 2022 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 16, 2022 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 18, 2022 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

MAR 19, 2022 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

MAR 21, 2022 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

MAR 22, 2022 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

MAR 24, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

MAR 25, 2022 - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill - St Louis, MO - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 26, 2022 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 27, 2022 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

MAR 29, 2022 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA - w/ Helena Deland

MAR 30, 2022 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

MAR 31, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

APR 1, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY - w/ Cassandra Jenkins

APR 3, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

APR 18, 2022 - Bad Bonn - Düdingen, Switzerland

APR 20, 2022 - Le Krakatoa - Mérignac, France

APR 21, 2022 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

APR 22, 2022 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

APR 23, 2022 - Kulturfabrik Asbl Cultural Centre - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

APR 24, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

APR 25, 2022 - Rotown - Rotterdam, Netherlands

APR 26, 2022 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

APR 28, 2022 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark

APR 29, 2022 - Ingensteds - Oslo, Norway

APR 30, 2022 - Nalen Klubb - Stockholm, Sweden

MAY 2, 2022 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

MAY 3, 2022 - Silent Green Kulturquartier - Berlin, Germany

MAY 5, 2022 - Le Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

MAY 6, 2022 - LUXOR - Cologne, Germany

MAY 7, 2022 - C Mine - Genk, Belgium

MAY 9, 2022 - The Castle & Falcon - Birmingham, UK

MAY 10, 2022 - Summerhall - Edinburgh, UK

MAY 11, 2022 - Drygate Brewing Co - Glasgow, UK

MAY 12, 2022 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

MAY 13, 2022 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

MAY 14, 2022 - Fiddlers Club - Bristol, UK

MAY 15, 2022 - CHALK - Brighton, UK

MAY 16, 2022 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK

MAY 18, 2022 - Empire Music Hall Belfast - Belfast, UK

MAY 19, 2022 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland