Andy Shauf played Brooklyn Steel with Marina Allen (pics, setlist)

Andy Shauf played his biggest NYC show yet on Thursday night, as part of his 2023 tour for his new album, Norm. As usual, Andy played to dim lighting, retreating back into the darkness when he wasn't singing. Backed by a five-piece band, including sax and flute players, his melancholy beautiful songs sounded lovely, though. Also sounding lovely: opener Marina Allen, who released the '70s-folk-influenced Centrifics last year.

Check out photos from the whole night, including one of Andy Shauf's setlist, by P Squared below.