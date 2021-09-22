Andy Shauf releasing new album ‘Wilds’ this week (listen to “Jaywalker”)

Andy Shauf released a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a few weeks ago and now he's announced that it's part of new album, Wilds, which will be out this Friday, September 24 via ANTI-. Its nine songs were all from the same sessions that gave us last year's The Neon Skyline, though Wilds is less polished. Shauf played all the instruments on the album, came up with the arrangements "on the fly," and laid it all down on “a little tape machine” in his Toronto studio.

The narrative of the album centers around a character named Judy, who appears in a dream in the album's second single, the loping, folky "Jaywalker," which you can listen to now.

Wilds is out digitally on Friday, but the vinyl and CD editions don't drop till November 19. Andy is on tour right now, playing Boulder tonight, and has dates with Hand Habits before hitting L.A. for a show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on September 30 with Lord Huron (tickets). He'll also play Levitation and Desert Daze later this fall. All dates are listed below.

Wilds tracklist

1. Judy (Wilds)

2. Spanish On The Beach

3. Jaywalker

4. Call

5. Television Blue

6. Green Glass

7. Wicked and Wild

8. Believe Me

9. Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)

Andy Shauf - 2021 Tour Dates

Wed. Sept. 22 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre !

Thu. Sept. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge @

Fri. Sept. 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. Sept. 25 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #

Sun. Sept. 26 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple #

Tue. Sept. 28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley #

Wed. Sept. 29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club #

Thu. Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

Fri. Oct. 1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Sat. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

Sat. Nov. 13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Fri. Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. March 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Thu. March 24 - Sun. March 27, 2022 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Tue. March 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. March 31, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. April 3, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Mon. April 18, 2022 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 20, 2022 - Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Trianon

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

Sun. April 24, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Thu. April 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. April 29, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Thu. May 5, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Fri. May 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Mon. May 16, 2022 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Em in pire

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

# = w/ Hand Habits

! = w/ Son Little

@ = w/ Wild Pink

^ = w/ Lord Huron