Andy Shauf releasing new album ‘Wilds’ this week (listen to “Jaywalker”)
Andy Shauf released a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a few weeks ago and now he's announced that it's part of new album, Wilds, which will be out this Friday, September 24 via ANTI-. Its nine songs were all from the same sessions that gave us last year's The Neon Skyline, though Wilds is less polished. Shauf played all the instruments on the album, came up with the arrangements "on the fly," and laid it all down on “a little tape machine” in his Toronto studio.
The narrative of the album centers around a character named Judy, who appears in a dream in the album's second single, the loping, folky "Jaywalker," which you can listen to now.
Wilds is out digitally on Friday, but the vinyl and CD editions don't drop till November 19. Andy is on tour right now, playing Boulder tonight, and has dates with Hand Habits before hitting L.A. for a show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on September 30 with Lord Huron (tickets). He'll also play Levitation and Desert Daze later this fall. All dates are listed below.
Wilds tracklist
1. Judy (Wilds)
2. Spanish On The Beach
3. Jaywalker
4. Call
5. Television Blue
6. Green Glass
7. Wicked and Wild
8. Believe Me
9. Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)
Andy Shauf - 2021 Tour Dates
Wed. Sept. 22 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre !
Thu. Sept. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge @
Fri. Sept. 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Sat. Sept. 25 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #
Sun. Sept. 26 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple #
Tue. Sept. 28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley #
Wed. Sept. 29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club #
Thu. Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^
Fri. Oct. 1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Sat. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Fri. Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. March 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
Thu. March 24 - Sun. March 27, 2022 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
Tue. March 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. March 31, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. April 3, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Mon. April 18, 2022 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 20, 2022 - Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Trianon
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
Sun. April 24, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Thu. April 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. April 29, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Thu. May 5, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Fri. May 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Mon. May 16, 2022 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Em in pire
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
# = w/ Hand Habits
! = w/ Son Little
@ = w/ Wild Pink
^ = w/ Lord Huron