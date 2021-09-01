Andy Shauf shares new single “Spanish on the Beach”; tour starts next week
Andy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. The song also has lyrical ties to his 2020 album, The Neon Skyline. “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator's life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.” Hopefully not White Lotus levels of destruction. You can watch the rubber duckie-filled lyric video below.
As to whether this is a taste of a new album or not remains to be seen, but Andy will start his North American tour next week in Brooklyn with two shows at Warsaw on September 9 & 10 with Tomberlin (tickets). That tour also includes stops at the Chicago's Pitchfork fest, Boise's Treefort Music Fest, and Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery on 9/30 supporting Lord Huron (tickets). He'll also play psych fests Levitation and Desert Daze, and has even more tour dates in 2022. Check out his full tour itinerary, which includes shows with Hand Habits, Son Little, and Wild Pink, below.
Andy Shauf - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Sept. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
Fri. Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw - SOLD OUT *
Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Tue. Sept. 14 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
Wed. Sept. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *
Thu. Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
Fri. Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *
Sat. Sept. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party *
Tue. Sept. 21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco #
Wed. Sept. 22 - Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre !
Thu. Sept. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge @
Fri. Sept. 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Sat. Sept. 25 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #
Sun. Sept. 26 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple #
Tue. Sept. 28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley #
Wed. Sept. 29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club #
Thu. Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^
Fri. Oct. 1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Sat. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
Tue. March 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. March 31, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. April 3, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Mon. April 18, 2022 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 20, 2022 - Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Trianon
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
Sun. April 24, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Thu. April 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. April 29, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Thu. May 5, 2022 - Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Fri. May 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Mon. May 16, 2022 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Em in pire
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
* = w/ Tomberlin
# = w/ Hand Habits
! = w/ Son Little
@ = w/ Wild Pink
^ = w/ Lord Huron