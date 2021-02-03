Angel Bat Dawid remixes Alan Braufman’s “Sunrise” (listen)

Angel Bat Dawid is one of the most exciting new artists in jazz, and Alan Braufman is one of the genre's legends who has been having a serious comeback lately. Both artists were on our list of great jazz albums of 2020 (Angel for LIVE, Alan for The Fire Still Burns), so it's exciting to learn that Angel has now remixed the opening track from The Fire Still Burns, "Sunrise."

"The fire most definitely still burns with Alan Braufman!" says Angel. "His music, his legacy, the spirit, and importantly history of the whole downtown New York City improvised music scene still carries so pervasively and strongly as ever in these new releases. I feel honored and grateful to be able to do a remix on his beautiful glorious anthem 'Sunrise.' I had a lot of fun exploring new sounds and I loved listening to the OG recording stems. It was like having a personal intimate solo concert with some of my favorite musicians like James Brandon Lewis all up in my earhole! I had a blast and am ever so grateful!"

Her remix puts an electronic, futuristic twist on the song, breathing new life into what was already a great piece of music. Listen and compare it to the original below.

Braufman is also giving his classic 1975 album Valley of Search its first-ever CD release in March (pre-order), and he'll also give his 1972 WKCR session a limited vinyl pressing in May (pre-order).