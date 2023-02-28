Angel Deradoorian & Kate NV announce new LP as Decisive Pink, share “Destiny”

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV released their first single as Decisive Pink, "Haffmilch Holiday," in December, and now the duo have announced their debut LP. Ticket to Fame is due out June 9 via Fire Records. They wrote it while living in Cologne, Germany, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

They've also shared the second single, "Destiny," which has the pair dueting over propulsive percussion, with touches of spidery synths. Watch the video, directed by Sasha Kulak, below.

Kate NV also has a new solo album, Wow, out in March.

Decisive Pink - Ticket to Fame loading...

DECISIVE PINK - TICKET TO FAME TRACKLIST

01 “Haffmilch Holiday”

02 “What Where”

03 “Ode To Boy”

04 “Destiny”

05 “Potato Tomato”

06 “Voice Message”

07 “Cosmic Dancer”

08 “Rodeo”

09 “Interludé”

10 “Dopamine”

11 “Dusk”