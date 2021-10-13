Angel Du$t add new NYC show happening after Mannequin Pussy / Pinkshift tour

Angel Du$t are on tour now opening for Mannequin Pussy alongside Pinkshift, and that tour will soon be in NYC for shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/28 (sold out) and Bowery Ballroom on 10/30 (tickets). Angel Du$t have now revealed that they'll hang around NYC for a headlining show on November 1 at Brooklyn Made. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Angel Du$t's new album YAK: A Collection of Truck Song comes out shortly before those NYC shows (10/22) via Roadrunner. Listen to the latest single, "Truck Songs," below.

Our light blue vinyl variant of the new album is sold out, but we've got their previous album Pretty Buff available on vinyl in our shop.

Angel Du$t -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/13 Dallas, TX Dada*

10/14 Houston, TX The Secret Group*

10/17 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall*

10/20 Nashville, TN High Watt*

10/21 Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater*

10/24 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom*

10/26 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall*

10/27 Boston, MA The Sinclair*

10/28 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg*

10/29 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer*

10/30 New York NY Bowery Ballroom*

11/01 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

* - w/ Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift