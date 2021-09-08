Angel Du$t announce new LP ft. Tim Armstrong (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our light blue vinyl variant of the new Angel Du$t album.

Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) recently released two EPs, and now they've announced a new full-length album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, which features four songs from those EPs and eight new ones, including one featuring Rancid's Tim Armstrong. It was produced by Rob Schnapf, and according to a press release, the album was "fashioned in the spirit of a playlist as opposed to a capital-R ‘Record.’"

"People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band," said vocalist/guitarist Justice Tripp. "If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m ok with that."

The album comes out October 22 via Roadrunner, and we've teamed with the band on an exclusive light blue vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

Along with the announcement comes new single "Big Bite," a short, breezy dose of jangle pop that you can check out below.

Angel Du$t are also about to begin a tour with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift, including two sold-out NYC shows. They also added some headlining shows with support from Militarie Gun. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Big Bite

02. No Vacancy

03. All The Way Dumb

04. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong

05. Fear Some

06. Yak

07. Love Is The Greatest

08. Cool Faith

09. Never Ending Game

10. No Fun

11. Truck Songs

12. Turn Off The Guitar

Angel Du$t -- 2021 Tour Dates

SEP 14 - SCHUBAS TAVERN - CHICAGO, IL

SEP 15 - LINCOLN HALL - CHICAGO, IL

SEP 16 - 7TH ST ENTRY - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

SEP 17 - SLOWDOWN - OMAHA, NE

SEP 18 - THE RIOT ROOM - KANSAS CITY, MO

SEP 20 - BLUEBIRD THEATER - DENVER, CO

SEP 21 - KILBY COURT - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

SEP 23 - THE CROCODILE - SEATTLE, WA

SEP 24 - LUCKY YOU LOUNGE - SPOKANE, WA

SEP 25 – HOLOCENE - PORTLAND, OR

SEP 26 - TREEFORT MUSIC FESTIVAL - BOISE, ID

SEP 28 - THE NEW PARISH - OAKLAND, CA

SEP 29 - THE CATALYST ATRIUM - SANTA CRUZ, CA

SEP 30 - TERAGRAM BALLROOM - LOS ANGELES, CA

OCT 08 - THE UNDERGROUND - MESA, AZ*

OCT 09 - CLUB CONGRESS - TUCSON, AZ*

OCT 11 - PAPER TIGER - SAN ANTONIO, TX*

OCT 12 - THE PARISH - AUSTIN, TX

OCT 13 - CLUB DADA - DALLAS, TX

OCT 14 - THE SECRET GROUP - HOUSTON, TX

OCT 16 - SATURN - BIRMINGHAM, AL

OCT 17 - MOTORCO MUSIC HALL - DURHAM, NC

OCT 19 - AISLE 5 - ATLANTA, GA

OCT 20 - THE HIGH WATT - NASHVILLE, TN

OCT 21 - WOODWARD THEATER - CINCINNATI, OH

OCT 23 - BUG JAR - ROCHESTER, NY

OCT 24 - THE SPACE - HAMDEN, CT

OCT 26 - UPSTATE CONCERT HALL - CLIFTON PARK, NY

OCT 27 - THE SINCLAIR - CAMBRIDGE, MA

OCT 28 - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG - BROOKLYN, NY

OCT 29 - UNION TRANSFER - PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCT 30 - BOWERY BALLROOM - NEW YORK, NY

OCT 31 - OTTOBAR - BALTIMORE, MD

NOV 17 - THE ROXY - LOS ANGELES, CA*

NOV 18 - SODA BAR - SAN DIEGO, CA*

NOV 19 - SUPPLY & DEMAND - LONG BEACH, CA *

NOV 20 - STRUMMER’S - FRESNO, CA*

NOV 21 - RICKSHAW STOP - SAN FRANCISCO, CA*

All dates with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift except:

*Angel Du$t headline show with Militarie Gun