Angel Du$t announce North American tour w/ Spiritual Cramp & Webbed Wing

Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) released a new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, in October (order on vinyl), and they've announced a spring North American tour supporting it. They'll be joined by San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp and Webbed Wing (featuring Taylor Madison of Superheaven) for most dates, and stops include Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Amityville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville and more. See all dates below.

The Amityville show is on April 23 at Amityville Music Hall, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 23 at 10 AM.