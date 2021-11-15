Angel Du$t (live) and Kevin Whelan (The Wrens, Aeon Station) join us on Channel 66 this week

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns Thursday (11/18) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be chatting with Kevin Whelan of The Wrens and Aeon Station, followed by a live set from Angel Du$t.

If you're unfamiliar, Kevin co-founded The Wrens in 1989 and went on to release three albums with them: 1994's Silver, 1996's Secaucus, and 2003's The Meadowlands. The Meadowlands became an indie rock cult classic over time, and The Wrens had been talking about their long-awaited followup album for years, but in 2021, the band officially split and Kevin took the songs he had written for the album and completed a solo album under the name Aeon Station, which features contributions from Wrens members Greg Whelan and Jerry MacDonald (everyone but Charles Bissell). The album arrives December 10 via Sub Pop.

Angel Du$t -- who share members with Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice and started out as a hardcore band but now embrace jangle pop, baroque pop, Americana, and other lighter sounds -- released their excellent new album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs earlier this year on Roadrunner. We recently spoke to frontman Justice Tripp about 10 songs that influenced the album. You can pick up vinyl copies of YAK and Angel Du$t's previous album Pretty Buff in our store.

As always, the episode only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in Thursday (11/18) at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.