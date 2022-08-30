Angel Du$t & One Step Closer playing last-minute small NYC show during Movements tour

Angel Du$t and One Step Closer are about to be on tour opening for Movements (alongside Snarls), and that tour hits Brooklyn on September 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. But now, Angel Du$t and OSC have added their own much smaller Brooklyn show happening one day earlier, at Alphaville on September 8. It's also with Illusion, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 31 at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.

Angel Du$t / One Step Closer -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/7 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

9/8 Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville

9/9 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg*

9/10 Boston, MA - Royale*

9/11 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

9/13 Richmond, VA - Canal Club*

9/15 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre*

9/18 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe*

9/20 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

9/21 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot*

9/24 Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte*

9/25 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

9/27 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

9/28 Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade*

9/29 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

9/30 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall*

10/3 Dallas, TX - Trees*

* - supporting Movements