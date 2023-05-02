Angel Du$t return with two great new songs (one ft. Citizen’s Mat Kerekes)

Angel Du$t are back with a new two-song single, "Very Aggressive" / "Love Slam," out now via Pop Wig Records, the label that AD leader Justice Tripp co-owns with Turnstile members/AD contributors Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang, with more new music coming later this year. "This was the first time I've ever produced our music myself," Justice says of the new music. "I think what's important about that is the freedom to try anything you have in mind. Rock & roll is such a broad spectrum of music but I think sometimes people will focus in on just one thing. I wanted to try and represent a lot of different angles--all of the things Angel Du$t has been so far. It feels like we're just totally off the leash."

The new songs sound like the culmination of everything Angel Du$t have done yet, with elements of their harder first two albums (2014's A.D. and 2016's Rock the Fuck On Forever) fused seamlessly with elements of their breezier third and fourth records (2019's Pretty Buff and 2021's YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs). "Very Aggressive" features Mat Kerekes of Citizen (fresh off releasing his new solo album), whose voice pairs perfectly with Justice's, and "Love Slam" is a lyrical sequel to "Slam" from 2013's Xtra Raw EP that takes into account all the growth and evolutions that Angel Du$t have undergone in the years since that EP. "They don’t like it when I free my mind/They don’t like it when I let go of the past now," Justice sings on the track, before later adding, "But I love slam/Turn around and do it again." "No matter what I do, whatever you hear me making," he says via press release, "I'm gonna jump off this stage and land on you."

About "Very Aggressive," he says, "There's this certain spirit I'm looking for in all music. I tried to capture a lot of different eras of rock music in this one song," adding, "It's the opposite of passive aggressive. I'd rather just get everything out there than let something hang over anyone."

Both tracks are awesome, and they're reminders that Justice helped pave the way for so much of what's going on in the current world of genre-defying, rock-oriented hardcore, and that he continues to innovate. Check out both tracks, including the video for "Very Aggressive," and a list of all upcoming AD dates below.

Alongside Justice, the band's lineup on these recordings is Daniel Star on guitar, Steve Marino on bass, and Thomas Cantwell and Daniel Fang sharing drums/percussion duties. They were mixed by Steve Wright and mastered by Tony Eichler.

Angel Du$t -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/17 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

05/18 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

05/20 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

05/21 Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Fest

05/22 Columbia, SC @ The New Brookland Tavern *

05/23 Asheville, NC @ Different World *

05/24 Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar *

05/25 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Fest

05/26 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground *

05/27 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse *

06/07 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick +

06/08 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium +

06/09 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall +

06/10 Sacramento, CA @ Harlows ^

06/12 Las Vega, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall ^

06/13 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

06/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

06/15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

06/16 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

06/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

* w/ Life’s Question, Jivebomb

^ w/ End It

+ w/ Narrowhead, Lil Aaron, End It

% End It, Dead Heat