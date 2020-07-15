Angel Du$t surprise-release ‘Lil House’ EP & new video

Last year, hardcore-turned-jangle-pop band Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) released their very solid Roadrunner debut Pretty Buff, and they just followed it with a surprise new three-song EP, Lil House. It was produced by frequent Elliott Smith collaborator Rob Schnapf (who also helped punk/emo bands like Saves The Day, The Anniversary, and Joyce Manor achieve a more shimmering sound), and Rob is a great match for these songs, which are even lighter and breezier than the songs on Pretty Buff. It's mellow, lazy-Sunday folk pop but still with that Angel Du$t twist, especially on the title track, which makes good use of the band's trademark manic percussion. Stream the full EP and watch the Mason Mercer-directed video for "Never Ending Game" below.

Speaking to FLOOD, vocalist Justice Tripp said, "I think the only thing we were totally on the same page about from the beginning was trying things; doing something out of our comfort zone until it feels too comfortable, then moving on."